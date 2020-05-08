AS part of measures to alleviate the effect of restrictions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the Kaduna Golf Club on Thursday donated palliatives to the club’s caddies, workers and neighbours.

The beneficiaries who numbered about 250 where placed in three categories during the distribution of the items, which included Milk, Semovita, Spaghetti, Indomie noodles, vegetable oil, macaroni, Sugar and sachets of tomatoes paste.

Those in category A, which had the caddies, received three of the packages; category B, which are the club workers got two packages, while category C, which were some members of Unguwan Rimi community, got one package of the items.

Speaking at the event, the club’s Captain, Idris Sa’eed, said the donation was to ease the hardship being faced by the beneficiaries as a result of the lockdown.

He noted that there would be no be any golf player without a caddie and the club would not exist without workers.

“It is in view of this fact that we as management of the club thought it wise to assist them at this trying times that their sources of earning a living has been cut off because of the lockdown.

“We solicited for donations from members and they graciously responded and we purchased these items we are giving them today, at least it will assist them for a period of time”, Sa’eed said.

On his part, Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato, commended the club for supporting vulnerable people in the society.

He expressed optimism that COVID-10 pandemic would soon be a thing of the past, and called on other organisations to also assist the vulnerable around them.

Mato stressed that government alone cannot carry all the responsibilities at a time like this.

Earlier, Chairman of the palliative committee, Alhaji Mohammed Budah-Yaro, said that members of the committee worked tirelessly and transparently to bring the day to reality.

One of the beneficiaries, Christopher Abraham, thanked the club for the gesture and prayed for long lasting relationship between the management, players, caddies and club workers. (NAN)

– May 8, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)