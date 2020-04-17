The Kaduna State University says on Friday that it has commenced online lectures for its students at home during the ‘lockdown’ period.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, who said this in a statement in Kaduna, added that the lectures were in line with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Tango said that online lectures for postgraduate students had commenced since, adding that it would be extended to undergraduates very soon.

He advised undergraduates to check the school websites for update and other information.

“Schools have been closed for a while now and our students are idling away at home following the stay-at-home order.

“The e-lectures would, therefore, keep students busy with academic activities while at home, and may enable us catch up with the academic calendar,” he said.

He commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i and his team for the proactive measures taken to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The Vice Chancellor noted that although some of the measures, such as the lockdown and social distancing were tough, they were in the best interest of the state and the nation.

“We are confident that Kaduna State and Nigeria in general will beat the pandemic, following the measures being taken to curtail further spread of the deadly virus currently ravaging the world,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had on April 3, directed all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, to activate virtual learning environment.

Adamu said the move was to enable students continue their studies through digital devices and reduce the time being lost as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.(NAN)

