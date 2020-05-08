KANO State Government said 16 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from isolation facilities after they tested negative to the virus twice.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner for Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammad disclosed that this brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 22.

He said among the discharged patients were Prof. Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano who is also the co-chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19; and Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state Commissioner for Health, among others.

“All the patients tested negative for the disease after the two follow ups and have, therefore, reached full recovery,” he said.

The commissioner advised the people to observe safety protocols; personal hygiene, regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.

It will be recalled that the State Ministry of Health had earlier confirmed 427 cases of Coronavirus, six discharged and 13 deaths. (NAN)

