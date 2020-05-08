AMINU Tsanyawa, the Kano State Commissioner of Health, has enjoined residents of the state to ensure proper use of emergency helplines to facilitate rapid response to suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Tsanyawa, made the call in a statement on Friday in Kano, after he has been discharged from isolation facility and recovery from the disease.

He stressed the need for the people to observe safety protocols, social distancing, and regular handwashing to stem further spread of the disease.

“It is important for the residents to adhere strictly to social distancing, regular hand washing, use of face mask, and report suspicious case of coronavirus via emergency call numbers for an immediate response,” he said.

Tsanyawa expressed appreciation to the residents for their support and goodwill messages during his treatment and recuperation at the isolation facility. He commended members of the State Executive Council (SEC) under the stewardship of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, members of the state Taskforce on COVID-19, management and staff of the ministry and its parastatals as well as friends, associates, and relatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tsanyawa alongside 15 other patients had, on Thursday, discharged from the isolation centre after they tested negative to the virus twice.

Kano State Ministry of Health had earlier reported 482 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 450 active cases, 19 discharged and 13 deaths as at May 7. (NAN)

– May 8, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)