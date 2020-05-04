THE Kebbi State Beach Soccer Foundation has donated 10 cartons of hand sanitisers and soaps to Medicaid Cancer Foundation, to minimise spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi State on Media, stated this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the Medicaid Cancer Foundation was championed by the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu.

Sarki said the donation was made during a recent courtesy call on the governor’s wife, who is also the Grand Matron of Kebbi Beach Soccer Team.

Presenting the items, Malam Abdullahi Yahaya, Secretary of the Foundation, said the gesture was part of their support for the Medicaid Team.

Yahaya said the items were meant for Medicaid Team to be used in their various sensitisation programmes and interventions in the communities towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Responding, the governor’s wife lauded the Beach Soccer Team for their thoughtfulness and counseled them on the need to postpone this year’s tournament due to the pandemic.

She disclosed that Medicaid Cancer Foundation had joined other agencies and civil society organisations to sensitise residents in parts of Kebbi and Zamfara States, as well as FCT, Abuja.

Bagudu said the foundation was distributing sanitary materials and food items to deserving citizens in those areas. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 8:59 GMT |

