KEBBI Government says it has mobilised all security agencies to ensure compulsory quarantining of travellers entering the state as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, made this known while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Bagudu said that the state was setting up mechanism to ensure that the directives of the national task force on COVID-19 were complied with in the state.

“In our effort to face the global pandemic challenge, we are setting up mechanism to ensure that the task which is initiated by President Muhammad Buhari is well enforced and observed.

“Sequel to that, from today, the security agencies are being mobilised to ensure compulsory quarantine of all those who are coming from outside the state,” he said.

Bagudu said the state had adequate quarantine facilities adding that the government would enforce the compulsory order on use of face mask in designated public places.

“Face masks are available as our local tailors are already sewing. There is supply sufficient for people to buy and use.

“The state government will also provide the masks as much as possible to ensure the need of the people is met,” he said.

The governor assured the public that distribution of palliatives by the state palliative distribution committee would soon begin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state currently has 12 cases of coronavirus. (NAN)

May 5, 2020

