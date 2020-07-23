A famous comedian/actor, Koffi Nuel, popularly known as “Koffi Tha Guru” has urged youths to embrace varieties of handworks to engage themselves meaningfully, especially during the ongoing ease of lockdown.

Koffi Tha Guru, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said this became imperative as schools were still closed down due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, it is an opportunity for undergraduates of higher institutions and final class secondary schools students to try their hands and learn a handwork in addition to their academic records.

“The lockdown has gradually extended to four months, but thank God it’s now on the ease stage and there are schedules for sectors to run their businesses and market days.

“So, many things have been happening within this lockdown period; more on the negative side and sometimes, traced to young people, which I believe is as a result of joblessness.

“I am, therefore charging, advising and appealing to our teaming youths in schools and yet to graduate, but still idle, to go and learn handwork to add to their academic qualifications,” he said.

The comedian/actor said that such step would go a long way to keep them thoroughly busy, help them to discover a skill and channel their minds set toward being creative in their chosen areas.

He said that it was a self-employment scheme that would yield them stipends and income to attend to personal needs during an apprenticeship as they strive to grow high after graduation.

“They can learn handworks like cobbling, sewing, designing of T-shirt, making souvenirs, artworks, decorations, furniture making, electrical work, repairs, hairdressing, haircut, catering, painting, and liquid soap making.

“This T-shirt on me and Cup with my name is a special design made by a young guy, unique creativity, being the reason I chose to identify with him, just to encourage and appreciate his handwork,” he added.

Koffi Tha Guru then urged everyone to continue to keep safe and adhere to the government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) preventive measures against further spread of Coronavirus (pandemic). (NAN)

