The Omupo community in Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA), of Kwara, has established a COVID-19 Committee and supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the town’s two cottage hospitals.

Malam Mustapha Abubakar, the National Publicity Secretary, Omupo Descendants Union (ODU), said this in a statement on Friday, in Ilorin.

Abubakar said that the committee aimed to compliment the state and federal governments’ efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in the country.

According to him, the community coordinated approach to the pandemic is in line with the directive of Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara, to replicate same at the community level.

“The committee, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Mikail Buhari, has responsibilities which include, to propose, develop and execute appropriate initiatives that meet the peculiar circumstances of Omupo in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They also donated PPEs to the Omupo Cottage Hospital and Basic Health Center, Omupo.

“This is to help carry out all the activities relating to the implementation of all the activities on COVID-19 pandemic as may be directed by the Federal Government and Kwara government, among others,” Abubakar said.

He said the PPEs would help to safeguard the front line workers of the Omupo Cottage Hospital and the Basic Health Center, against possible infections.

He said that the donations were promptly approved and money released from the Omupo COVID-19 Relief Fund, into which several sons and daughters of Omupo and their friends had made generous donations.

Abubakar said that the PPE items included gowns, disposable aprons, infra-red thermometer, face masks, face shields, boots and boot covers, protective eye glasses, latex and nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, and other hygiene substances and materials.

He added that the PPEs had been handed over to Dr. Monisoye Afolabi, Doctor-in-charge of the Cottage Hospital.

The ODU spokesman said the community’s gesture was part of its contributions to complement the efforts of the Kwara State Government.

Receiving the items, Afolabi said: “the efforts will safeguard the health of front line workers at the Omupo Cottage hospital in the discharge of their duties during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.” (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 11:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)