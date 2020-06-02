RAJI AbdulRazaq, Kwara Commissioner for Health, says the state has not lifted ban on religious activities placed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said that although the Federal Government hinted on lifting ban on religious activities in the country, it had however given modalities to all the states on how best to go about it.

He added that the state government would meet to deliberate and come out with what was best and would protect the people in the state.

The commissioner, therefore, warned that the government had not lifted any ban and no religious house should disregard the directives on social distancing.

He added that if there were any changes to the directives earlier placed the state government would communicate same to the public.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara currently has 111 confirmed case of COVID-19 and one recorded death.

NAN

– June 2, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

