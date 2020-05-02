Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has directed the state’s technical committee on COVID-19 to come up with modalities on how to gradually return the state to normalcy from Monday.

The governor said the directive was in line with the Federal Government’s guidelines to gradually open up the economy.

AbdulRasaq gave the directive while briefing newsmen in Ilorin on Friday. The governor, who was represented by his deputy and Chairman of the committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, said that construction firms and workers should resume work.

He said that the state civil servants should continue to work from home except those on essential services or those granted special permissions.

According to him, markets, eateries, restaurants and local markets are to operate between 10.00a.m. and 4.00p.m.

He said that other businesses might open at 60 per cent capacity, but must adhere to social distancing and other safety measures.

“Everybody in the market should wear face masks; shops with clearly defined entrance should make provision for hand washing and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Market associations must control the number of people in the market at any particular time to avoid overcrowding,” he said.

The governor said that sellers should not to attend to buyers without face masks.

“Inter-state travels are prohibited but intra-state travels are allowed with the following provisions: Taxis may operate everyday with maximum of three passengers with all occupants wearing face masks.

“Tricycle owners may operate with maximum of two passengers, and all occupants must wear face masks. All commercial transport vehicles except motorcyclists may operate everyday, but at 50 per cent capacity.

“They must maintain social distancing. Any violations of order will be resisted and punished,” he said.

The governor added that face masks and use of sanitiser by drivers and passengers would be compulsory.

AbdulRazaq also said that schools, sports centres, night clubs, hotels, religious and social gatherings were disallowed pending further evaluation. (NAN)

– May 2, 2020 @ 8:39 GMT |

