COVID-19: Kwara records 4 new cases

KWARA has recorded four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 172, with 100 discharged and four deaths.

Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.

“With this, the state now has a total of 172 confirmed cases, out of which 68 are active and 100 have recovered and discharged with four deaths.

“Regardless, the government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of the infection remains high across the country,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 18, 2020 @ 15:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)