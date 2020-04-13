Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara capital, on Monday trooped out in large numbers to restock their homes as they enjoy a four-hour freedom allowed by the State Government.

The measure is part of the total lockdown arrangement ordered by government to contain Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the development reports that people were already out as early as 9.30 a.m as against the 10 a.m declared by the state government.

NAN recalls that the state government had on Thursday announced a total lockdown of vehicular, movement of people and all businesses from April 10 by 6 p.m till further notice.

The restriction order however allowed banks, pharmacies and foodstuff traders to open for business only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the hours of 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

The report said there was a little bit of gridlock as the road block mounted by the security operatives were still in place thereby narrowing the right of ways for vehicular movement.

However, the resident face a hike in transport fares as the usual journey which originally cost N50 now goes for N100 or more, depending on destination. (NAN)

