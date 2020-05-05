KWARA government, on Tuesday, commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its technical support to the state’s medical team since the outbreak of COVID- 19 in the state.

The commendation was contained in a letter written to the NCDC team by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin quoted Alabi as commending the NCDC team for its ‘noble contributions.’

The deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the state Technical Committee on COVID- 19, noted that the team would be leaving the state better prepared to manage COVID-19 and other similar cases in future.

“I write on behalf of the governor and the good people of Kwara to express our profound appreciation for your noble contributions while in the state, particularly in the fight against COVID-19.

“Your expertise and technical know-how have tremendously improved the state’s healthcare services, especially during this crucial time of combating the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also pertinent to state that the history of the present health challenges will not be complete without your contributions written in gold,” he said.

He said that the delegation, led by Dr Shuaib Belgore, arrived the state a few weeks ago to drill the state’s medical team on the handling of the pandemic.

This, he said, had resulted in the strengthening of the capacity and capability of the state to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has acknowledged the commendation of the health workers for the jumbo allowance given them by the state government for their proactive measures against spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) commended the state governor for delivering on his words to pay frontline health workers daily allowances, in appreciation of their work.

“Dr Kolade Solagberu, the state Chairman of NMA, said that AbdulRazaq has fulfilled his promise to pay decent allowances to all the health workers involved in the COVID-19 campaign.

“While medical doctors are being paid N25,000 daily, all other categories of health workers in the frontline are getting varying allowances on a daily basis, to encourage them to do more.

“This is no doubt motivating and an added impetus toward driving the ready spirit of the health workers,” he said. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

