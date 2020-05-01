The management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, has begun mass production of face masks for staff, patients and their relations to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus in Nasarawa State.

Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

Ikrama said that the initiative was aimed at producing quality masks to prevent people from contacting the infection.

“The hospital is a vulnerable place because persons with different kind of illnesses visit for treatment, so, there is need for serious measures to protect whoever comes around.

“The hospital should not be where uninfected persons contract the virus,” the CMD said.

He said that the hospital had engaged the services of 10 tailors to produce the masks in the premises of the hospital.

“They are producing at least 1000 face masks daily to meet the demands in view of the prevailing situation.

“One sure way of stopping the spread of the pandemic is the use of face mask because it reduces the risk of transferring the virus from 100 percent to 1.5 percent,” Ikrama said.

The CMD said that the initial target of the hospital was to produce face masks for its workers and those coming to the hospital.

“But since Gov. Abdullahi Sule has requested that we should produce more for the public, we are producing at least 1000 daily and would inform the governor once we have a reasonable number,” he said.

The CMD urged the public to continue to stay at home, wash hands with soap and water frequently, and avoid crowded environments.

He also advised Nigerians to maintain social distance and consistently listen to advice from the government and health authorities. (NAN)

– May 1, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

