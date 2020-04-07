The Lagos State government has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre. According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of the State who broke the news, the patient, a female, was discharged on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said the state is resolute in its resolve to fight the coronavirus and asked residents to stay at home for their safety. “Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19. We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours,” he tweeted.

Apr. 7, 2020

