GBOLAHAN Yishawu, Lagos lawmaker, has advised Muslims in the state to be careful about the COVID-19 pandemic while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

Yishawu, a third-term lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the advice in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays for celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged Muslims to be cautious and observe COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

The lawmaker said: “As Muslims across the country celebrate another Eid-el-Kabir, I want to appeal to Lagosians to celebrate with caution amid COVID-19.

“This year’s celebration should be a season to call on Allah to heal Nigeria and the nations of the world from the unseen virus that has claimed the lives of people.

“I want to appeal to our people to be cautious while celebrating Sallah. We should have it in mind that COVID-19 is still with us.

“We must strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by maintaining social distancing, the use of face masks, and constant washing of hands. Doing this will make the virus disappear from society.”

He prayed for the quick recovery of people infected by the virus that was still in the isolation centres across the country.

“I want to wish Lagosians and my constituents Eid Mubarak. May Allah strengthens us to submit to His wish and command at all times,” Yishawu added. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 15:55 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)