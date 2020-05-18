MOHAMMED Omadefu, member representing Keana constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has advocated better welfare and palliatives for journalists in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Omadefu, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Information, made the call on Monday when he visited media outfits in Lafia.

The lawmaker said the call had become imperative considering the risk associated with journalism during a pandemic as well as the need to improve the living standard of journalists and upkeep of their families.

He lauded media practitioners for the comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 through useful information, giving updates and safety measures to the people towards curtailing its spread in the country.

“I am also here to donate face masks to you as part of my commitment in the fight against COVID-19 in the state,” Omadefu said.

He, therefore, urged government at all level, private organisations and public spirited individuals to see media practitioners as frontline workers just like the health workers and give attention to their welfare during the pandemic.

Omadefu also charged the people of the state to continue to abide by all governent’s directives on measures to contain COVID-19.

Representatives of the media outfits thanked the legislator for the gesture.

General Manager, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) Lafia, Mallam Yusuf Musa, and his counterpart from Radio Nigeria Precious FM Lafia, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, said the face masks would go along way in protecting journalists against the virus as they go about their duty.

The lawmaker was received at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Lafia, by the Manager, News and Current Affairs, Jamila Abubakar, and at Breeze FM, a private radio station by its Executive Director, Dr Nawani Aboki.

Also, at the secretariat of Correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ, Omadefu was received by Abubakar Abdullahi, Financial Secretary of the chapel on behalf of its chairman, Isaac Ukpoju.

The media executives pledged their commitment to the continuous sensitisation of the people on the danger of COVID-19 and how to curtail its spread in the country. (NAN)

– May 18, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

