REP. Yusuf Gagdi, the member representing Pankshi, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, has donated N5 million and 550 bags of 20 kg rice to widows, orphans and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in his constituency.

Gagdi presented the items to beneficiaries on Sunday in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam, the three local government areas that make up his constituency.

According to the lawmaker, the gesture is aimed at cushioning the hardship occasioned by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

Gagdi, who said the donation came from his personal savings, noted that the gesture was apolitical and devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments.

“What we have done today is to provide palliatives in cash alongside some food items to orphans, widows and the physically challenged in my constituency.

“This is my way of supporting them to cushion the crunchy fangs of the coronavirus pandemic they are faced with.

“If the effect of the pandemic is hitting hard on those who are strong, then what will be of these ones who can’t make a living for themselves?. It has become incumbent on me to assist them.

“I have a covenant with my people to identify with them in times of need and supporting this category of people with the little I have gladdens my heart.

“So, we have distributed N5 million to various persons; 550 bags of 20kg rice and some bags of millets to these persons without recourse to religious, ethnic or political affiliation,” he said

The beneficiaries appreciated the kind gesture and thanked the lawmaker for remembering them at this difficult time, and prayed God to reward him handsomely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker had a fortnight ago reached out to some of his constituents with some cash and food items.

Similarly, in the spirit of the Sallah, the lawmaker distributed 400 bags of 20kg rice to the Muslim Ummah and stakeholders in the constituency.

The lawmaker also donated N10, 000 each to all officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the three localities and ward Chairmen of the party, numbering about 87.

NAN

May 24, 2020

