HILARY Bisong, a member representing Boki Constituency 2 in the Cross River House of Assembly, has given palliatives to members of his constituency to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the palliatives include 600 bags of rice, cartons of maggi, salt, 1,000 face masks.

Bisong, while presenting the palliatives in Boki Local Government Area on Wednesday, said it was to ameliorate the plight of his constituents, who needed more support and sensitisation during this time.

According to him, it was important to remember the people this harsh period which has brought untold hardship to various families, businesses and the global economy.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the world’s economy and the vulnerable in the society.

“This simple donation of mine is targeted at the most vulnerable in my constituency because they are the ones who need these items most at this point in time.

“As a lawmaker, I am holding the mandate of the people and at a moment like this, it is important for me to look back home and contribute my quota towards helping my people,” he said.

Bisong, who also sensitised the people on the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic, urged them to always observe social distancing, regular hand washing, use of face masks and to also maintain a high standard of hygiene.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Felicia Eban, thanked the lawmaker for remembering them at this critical point in time.

Also, Mr Peter Onabe, said that the palliative would go a long way to cushion the effect of food shortage in his family, adding that the lawmaker had demonstrated his love for his people. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:35 GMT |

