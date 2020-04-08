The Lagos State Government has attributed the low number of COVID19 cases recorded, when compared to other countries with an outbreak of the infection, to residents’ level of compliance to the sit-at-home order of the federal government.

Professor Akin Abayomi, commissioner for Health, who stated this on April 6, at a news briefing to give an update on strategies being implemented to curtail the spread of disease, noted that the low figures recorded indicate that the strategies adopted and being implemented by the State government are yielding the desired results.

Explaining that the State is gradually flattening the steep rise in the curve of transmission, Professor Abayomi said, “We are achieving success in delaying the spread of infection and expanding the time needed to impose social distancing and other measures. This is an indication that we are gradually winning the battle against the spread of the disease,”.

While applauding residents for complying with the restriction order, he lamented that some Lagosians still flout the stay-at-home instruction as they are seen engaging in activities which contravene the principle of social distancing and other relevant measures put in place by government to check the spread of the virus.

He maintained that adherence to the restriction order has helped in contact tracing of suspected cases and also enabled health workers to respond swiftly in locating infected people within the State.

The Commissioner assured residents that the Government will continue its aggressive fight against the Coronavirus, revealing that adequate stock of Personal Protection Equipment exists to manage cases despite the fact that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 60% of its isolation bed-space available.

“We have enough facilities to manage the situation. We also have enough Personal Protection Equipment in stock for our health workers. Presently, we are still operating from the Mainland Hospital where we still have 60% of our bed-space available. Our Isolation Centres in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital will be opened tomorrow and end of the week respectively. We believe this will provide almost 300-bed space,” Abayomi said.

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)