Labaran Maku, former minister of information, has urged youths and other Nigerians to embrace COVID-19 protocols.

Maku called on the youths to use face masks, hand sanitiser and respect social/physical distancing in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The former minister, who is the National Secretary of All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA), made the appeal on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that if Nigerians used face masks and adhere strictly to other preventive measures against COVID-19, it would go a long way in curtailing its spread in the country.

Maku called on community and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to continue to educate their subjects on the preventive measures against COVID-19.

“We have to adhere strictly to the preventive measures and health experts’ advice against COVID-19 in order to tackle the spread of the virus.

“It is in view of this I want to use this medium to call on the youths and other Nigerians to embrace the use of face masks, hand sanitisers and observe social distancing.

“We should also wash our hands regularly and avoid overcrowded environment in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“This is in our interest, in the interest of our health as the pandemic has affected our lives and the socioeconomic development of our country negatively,” he said.

Maku also urged Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s intervention against the disease for development to thrive.

“I am calling on all of us to continue to pray for God’s intervention in order to end the pandemic and for the overall development of the country,” he said.

Besides, the APGA chieftain enjoined Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another in the interest of development. (NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 19:27 GMT |

