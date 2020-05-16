SADIYA Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing succour to the elderly and the vulnerable in the country.

Farouk stated this at the COVID-19 Response Outreach and Distribution of Palliatives to the Elderly in Karishi, Abuja on Saturday.

She said the exercise was in accordance with their mandate to protect, love and care for the vulnerable groups including, the elderly, refugees and returning migrants among others.

She explained that the ministry would continue to respond to the hardship caused by COVID-19 until the pandemic is defeated.

“Today, we are here to deliver palliatives to the elderly and here is the flag-off.

“It will continue to all the six area councils and on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, I will ensure that government brings succour to all vulnerable groups,” the minister said.

Also speaking, Sen Eze Ajoku, President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons (COSROPIN) commended the minister for the palliatives.

Ajoku, who promised to continue to work in partnership with the ministry, said the elderly were at the greatest risk of COVID-19 infection.

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area council, and FCT ALGON, Malam Adamu Mustapha, thanked the minister on behalf of the six Area councils for the palliatives.

Mustapha, however, expressed hope that the palliatives would go a long way in cushioning the effects of COVID-19 as well as containing the pandemic.

Earlier, Mrs Dorothy Nwodo, Director, Disaster Management, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, who said that the distribution was a nationwide exercise, asserted that the ministry was almost achieving its objectives.

Alhaji Ahmed Dukka, District Head, Karishi, thanked the minister for the palliatives and urged his people to always comply with safety measures as social distancing, wearing of face masks, etc.

NAN reports that about 100 quarter bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, sugar, milk and wrappers among other items, were distributed to the elderly people in Karishi.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT /

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)