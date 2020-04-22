The Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has advised medical laboratory scientists to use personal protect equipment (PPE) properly to prevent them from contracting Coronavirus.

The council gave the advice in its official twitter account @MedLabNigeria, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 782 in Nigeria as at Tuesday.

“Medical laboratory science professionals and other health workers are advised to observe all safety precautions and infection prevention control (IPC) measures,’’ it said.

The council also advised members to ensure proper donning and doffing of PPE during work.

Meanwhile, Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, MLSCN, in a circular to all the directors and the head of medical laboratory services, said that laboratory scientists handling COVID-19 should be properly trained.

Erhabor also advised them to follow the advisory issued on COVID-19 posted on its website for better service delivery.

NAN reports that vision of the council is to be a world acclaimed regulatory agency, driving the culture of quality and efficient health laboratory care to the public and ensuring high academic standards in training institutions.

The council aims at achieving the vision by strengthening health laboratory systems and professional practice for quality services through strategic regulations and accreditation. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 17:49 GMT |

