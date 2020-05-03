Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Sunday in Lafia announced the closure of the state’s House of Assembly following the death of a lawmaker as a result of COVID-19.

Sule, while briefing newsmen, said the closure would enable the state government trace all the contacts the dead lawmaker had in recent times.

“The Speaker and all members of the Assembly have agreed to be isolated and their samples have been taken for COVID-19 test,’’ the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim, who was the first casualty from the novel virus in the state, died on Thursday in Keffi.

Sule explained that the victim took ill and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, where his sample was collected, having shown symptoms of COVID-19.

“Before the result could return, the member had died and his remains buried according to Islamic rights in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“But when his result came out on Saturday, it was positive. Unfortunately, all those who attended the burial did so not knowing his status.

“The member participated in all the Assembly sittings, a development which has complicated our situation,” he said.

The governor said the state currently has recorded eight active COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus. (NAN)

– May 3, 2020 @ 14:39 GMT |

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)