NASARAWA Government says it will prosecute anyone caught violating the order on compulsory use of face mask in public as parts of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Shammah, the use of face mask had been made compulsory in the state and anyone caught without it would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Information Commissioner explained that the security agencies were directed to arrest anybody caught not wearing face mask in the public.

Shammah said that the measure was not aimed at causing hardship to the people, but to ensure the protection of everybody in the state.

He said that given the need for the use face mask and its demand, government alone cannot provide face masks for everybody.

He encouraged members of the public to explore locally made face mask as the medical mask are inadequate and expensive.

The Commissioner also appealed to spirited individuals and organisations to buy face masks and distribute to those who cannot afford them.

He called on members of the public to obey the compulsory use of face masks in their own interest to avoid face off with the security personnel.

The Commissioner noted that the state had received donations of face masks from individuals and groups and would distribute them to the public.

“We all must maintain physical distancing, wash our hands with soap under running water, use face masks and stay at home, in order to contain the spread of the virus,” he added. (NAN)

