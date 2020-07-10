THE Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Lagos Chapter, on Friday distributed food items to some vulnerable Muslim women to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the palliatives, the NASFAT Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Suweebah Kupolati, said that the food items were donations from the National Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

“This palliative is in conjunction with the National Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

“This is an interfaith women programme from two Islamic organisations, NASFAT, FOMWAN and Women Wing Christian Association of Nigeria.

“The purpose of the event is not only for distribution of palliatives alone, but to also signify that interfaith groups can play a significant role in religious peace building in communities and promote peace.

“This distribution of palliatives will take place in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ogun states,” she said.

Kupolati also said that the event was also to create awareness as well as sensitise the public to rising cases of women and child violence.

“We are embarking on awareness on radio stations, e –posters and banners to sensitise the public to stop domestic violence against women and children.

“The COVID -19 pandemic has very serious impact on women generally.

“Women have been hit hard by the stay at home order and this has seriously affected their businesses, source of income and led to sharp rise in domestic violence.

“A good number of our women are petty traders and retailers; some work in industries like leisure and hospitality, restaurants, education and health services,” she said.

The NASFAT secretary also said that the number of job losses had also impacted on all these areas over the last few months.

“Women who have been able to keep working through the pandemic are facing another issue which is childcare.

“With schools, daycares and summer camps closed and children home all day, women have taken on the major task of caregiving responsibilities at home.

“In whichever direction you look, COVID -19 has had a serious impact on women across the globe,” Kupolati said.

According to her, government has made efforts to provide various types of support to lessen the impact of the pandemic on women.

“NASFAT at the national, zonal and branch levels are also not left out of it.

“The society has provided palliatives worth N64 million to its members and non-members across the 21 zones of NASFAT in the last few months.

“The support was not limited to only food items but included awareness campaign and sensitising the general public on fight against sexual assault and domestic violence against women,” she said.

The representative of FOMWAN, Alhaja Onike Abdulazeez, while speaking with journalists, said that the palliative was meant to be distributed to 27 Muslim women in Lagos.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Taibat Quadri, a mother and artisan, appreciated the efforts of the NASFAT and other groups involved for the gesture and prayed God will bless them.

Another beneficiary, Alhaja Mutiat Aduni, also thanked every organisation that donated the food items, saying that it would help a lot for her family. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

