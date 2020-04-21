President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, has donated the N500,000 as COVID-19 intervention fund for the Lagos bar.

Mr Yemi Akangbe, Chairman of the branch in a statement on Tuesday expressed gratitude to all donors, saying the association appreciated the gesture.

“On behalf of the EXCO of the NBA Lagos Branch, I am happy to announce the donations that we have received from our Members today.

“Mr Paul Usoro, SAN (NBA President and Mrs Mfon Usoro (N500,000).

“In addition to the generous donation, Mrs Mfon Usoro further donated 5 dozens of locally made face masks to the Branch, bringing the cash donations received today to N500,000

“The Exco and I are truly grateful to the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, and his amiable wife Mrs Mfon Usoro for the donation to the Branch, especially considering all that they must be dealing with at this time,” he sais

Beyond the donation, Usoro has also took time to inquire about the activities of the Branch regarding the welfare of members at this time and also offered useful suggestions. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 10:35 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)