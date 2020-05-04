IN a further demonstration of its support for the COVID-19 fight and commitment to providing relief to vulnerable Nigerians, the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, NBC, has commenced the distribution of food items to thousands of households across the country to help them mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The first phase of the NBC Food Relief Intervention will see over 2,000 households in 14 locations across the country receive essential food items, including rice, noodles and cooking oil amongst others.

The intervention, which commenced on Thursday, April 30, in Ota, Ogun State and Asejire, Oyo State, saw 300 beneficiaries receive foodstuff with an additional 150 households each set to benefit in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Warri, Enugu and Minna.

Two hundred households each will also get relief packages in Benin City, Owerri, Challawa and Ikeja as the NBC continues reaching out to families during these difficult times. The social interventions and volunteering campaigns is expected to run through the end of the quarter.

Receiving some of the household supplies on behalf of 150 families in Ota, Ogun State, Chairman of Nice Estate Community Development Association, Pastor Eric Gbibgi-Jackson, commended the gesture by NBC.

“We are using this medium to thank you, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited. For these food items that you have given us, we remain deeply grateful and pray that your company will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Commenting on the intervention, Ekuma Eze, director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, said the exercise was part of NBC’s commitment to support its host communities across the country.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite unbearable for many families. As a socially responsible organisation, we believe there is no better time to identify with these people across our communities than now,” he said.

Ekuma, who commended NBC staff who volunteered to drive the campaign, disclosed that more interventions are underway and reiterated NBC’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

The food relief intervention is the latest COVID-19 response from NBC. The company, alongside Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, recently donated over 13 million centilitres of its beverages, including Eva premium table water and other soft drinks to provide hydration and nourishment for patients and healthcare workers at Isolation and Treatment Centres across different states in the country.

Besides, both companies have also supported the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC to develop risk communication materials for use to complement the government’s public education and mobilization initiatives for the Coronavirus outbreak.

– May 4, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT |

