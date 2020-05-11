NIGERIA Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 4,399.

The NCDC also said that 17 new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus across the country, bringing the total number of casualties to 143.

It also noted on its official Twitter handle on Sunday night that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4,399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Kogi and Cross River states are yet to record any case of COVID-19.

“The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states – Lagos (81), Jigawa (35), Borno (26), Kano (26), Bauchi (20), FCT (13), Edo (12), Sokoto (10), Zamfara (7), Kwara (4), Kebbi (4), Gombe (2), Taraba (2), Ogun (2), Ekiti (2), Osun (1), Bayelsa (1).”

The agency said that as at May 10, Nigeria has 3,478 active cases of COVID-19, and 778 were treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the NCDC had apologised over a system error it reported on May 9, when it announced 45 discharged cases and four deaths in FCT, instead of 32 discharged cases and two deaths.

“We apologise to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for this error,” it stated.

The NCDC said it remains committed to providing valid and accurate data to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at May 9, based on testing, Lagos has a daily average of 33 cases after 54 days since first index.

Kano comes next with a daily average of 20 after 29 days, while FCT has a daily average of seven cases after 50 days.

The FCT rate of growth is the lowest in this comparison. (NAN)

– May 11, 2020 @ 8:39 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)