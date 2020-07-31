THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called on Nigerians to take preventive measures against the Coronavirus during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations as the country recorded 481 new infections.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday. The health agency said that as Nigerians celebrate the festive period, they should remember that COVID-19 was not yet over.

“Wear a face mask, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings. You might come in contact with infected people with no symptoms. Take responsibility to stay safe as we all celebrate Sallah safely.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 can live on surfaces for several hours. Take responsibility by avoiding sharing personal items such as Quran, prayer mats and ablution kettles,” it advised.

The NCDC said that the 481 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 42,689.

The health agency said that the country’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed 96 fresh cases to top the country’s daily infections from the virus.

Amongst others, were Lagos – 89 cases, Plateau-68 Ogun-49 Edo-44 Rivers-43 Oyo-25 Osun-23 Delta-15 Enugu-11 Kano-7 Kaduna-7 Bauchi-2 Bayelsa-1 and Yobe-1.

The NCDC stated that COVID-19 treatment centres across the country have discharged 266 additional patients, bringing the total number of successfully treated cases to 19,270.

It disclosed that there were five new COVID-19 fatalities reported in the country, bringing the national death toll in the last 24 hours to 878.

The NCDC said that till date, 42689 cases have been confirmed, 19270 cases have been discharged and 878 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC noted that multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country. (NAN)

– Jul. 31, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

