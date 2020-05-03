The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated two brand new fully furnished ambulances and 200 infrared thermometer guns to Gombe State in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also donated food items to cushion the effect of the pandemic on people in the state.

Mr Yerima Gashiye, Director of Audit, NEDC, while making the donation, said the items were donated by the Federal Government as palliatives to ensure that the welfare of Nigerians are taken care of.

Gashiye said that the Personal Protective Equipment and other equipment earlier donated by the commission would go a long way in containing the spread of the virus while alleviating the sufferings of the people.

Receiving the items, Gombe Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, said the move by the Federal Government was commendable and would go a long way towards alleviating the sufferings of the people of Gombe State.

“We are grateful to God and we appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, for his efforts toward alleviating the problems that we have found ourselves in.

“ For deeming it fit to handle the issues bedeviling the Northeast, we say thank you and we appreciate the federal government,” he said.

Jatau said that the state government had, on Friday May 1, inaugurated a 38-man committee on palliatives to “ensure that we ameliorate the suffering of the people as a result of the pandemic.”

“We can assure you all that these items will be distributed in line with the transparency of Mr President and Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items donated include 7, 900 bags of 25kg rice, 2, 400 bags of of maize flour and 3, 700 cartons of macaroni.

Others include 3,700 gallons of vegetable oil, 5, 600 cartons of Tomato paste, 28, 000 packets of seasoning cubes, 3, 700 cartons of spaghetti, 7, 000 packets of salt and 1, 800 bags of 15kg beans.(NAN)

