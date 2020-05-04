NESTLÉ Nigeria Plc has donated food and beverages worth N32 million as palliatives to Kano State Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on residents.

The Public Affairs Manager of the company, Victoria Uwadoka, who made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Sunday, said that the palliatives were part of measures to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on residents.

Uwadoka said that the donation was part of the company’s contribution of over N700 million, comprising products and cash donations, toward the national response efforts led, by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The food and beverages donated by Nestlé will support individuals and families most impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Nestlé will continue to play its essential role of ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products, which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families,” Uwadoka said.

Alhaji Ahmadu Zago, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Food Security, received the items on behalf of chairman of the fund raising committee, Prof. Muhammad Bello.

Zago, who is also member of the committee, commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts toward cushioning the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

He also urged other corporate organisations to emulate the company. (NAN)

May 4, 2020

