NESTLÉ Nigeria Plc, on Monday, donated nutritious food and beverages worth N32 million to support individuals and families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Enugu State.

The items donated included: cartoons of Milo, Golden morn, Maggi, and Nestlé Purelife bottled water among others.

Presenting the items in Enugu, Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mauricio Alarcon, said that as the fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues to intensify, all hands must be on deck, to defeat this common enemy.

“As a company that cares, we are doing all we can to support the individuals and families at a time like this when our communities need us the most.

“We hope that these foods and beverages would help provide the necessary nutrients to those who need them most in these times,’’ he said.

Alarcon was represented by Mr Afolabi Adeleye, Nestlé Branch Manager, South-East (Enugu).

Receiving the donation, Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, thanked Nestlé Nigeria for the generous donation and for thinking about the people of Enugu State in these challenging times.

Ezeilo said, “I want to appreciate Nestlé Nigeria Plc for including Enugu State among the states to benefit from its relief efforts.

“The lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 has negatively impacted on businesses in the state as in other states and your donation today shows you are feeling the heartbeat of our people.

“On behalf of the governor and the good people of Enugu State, I promise that the items will get to the vulnerable, sick, orphans and the indigenes and residents of the state, who really need these food and beverage products’’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that as the fall out of the COVID-19 crisis including loss of livelihood escalates across the country, many families are facing increasing challenges with getting the right nourishment.

Nestlé is determined to help cushion the effects on the most vulnerable by donating food and beverages worth over N450 million and a cash donation of N250 million towards the procurement of medical equipment and supplies through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support the government’s efforts.

Nestlé Nigeria also recently donated 13,000 of N95 face masks to the Lagos State Ministry of Health to help ensure the safety of frontline medical professionals and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

NAN

June 8, 2020

