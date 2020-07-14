AN NGO, South Saharan Social Development Organization (SSDO), says it has distributed over 10,000 soap bars to about 1,400 households to enhance handwashing practice in Enugu State.

Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, Executive Director of the NGO, made the disclosure to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ilechukwu said that the distribution was part of the Soap Drive Initiative of SSDO meant to ensure more people imbibed the habit of handwashing as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that the NGO targeted key areas within three Local Government Areas in the state, which included Enugu South, Nkanu West, and Nkanu East.

According to him, the distribution was done successfully through the organisation’s network of volunteers spread across the state.

The executive director said that it had been proven scientifically and also backed up psychologically that “it takes 21 days to cultivate a habit such as regular handwashing.

“With this in mind, each household was given six tablets of soap with the intention to see them consistently wash their hands for over a month and hence cultivate the habit of regular handwashing.’’

He explained that that the Soap Drive Initiative was also aimed at getting SSDO volunteers to various parts of the state while they created awareness on COVID-19 as well as making provisions available for families that could not afford soap.

“The Soap Drive Initiative also afforded a unique opportunity to educate the beneficiaries on the importance of personal hygiene, health education as well as the recommended WHO handwashing procedure, which included a seven-step and 20 seconds procedure.

“Beyond hygiene, it was also a time to equip the beneficiaries with the right information on COVID-19, which includes understanding the pandemic and necessary safety measures,’’ he said.

Mrs Grace Okereke, one of the SSDO Volunteers, said that the residents were always happy with the soap gift.

“You could literally see their faces come alive when they were presented with the soaps.

“Most of the beneficiaries of the free soaps were more than willing to learn more on how to protect their families from the pandemic using the soap,’’ Okereke said.

Mrs. Chioma Anikwe, a resident in the Amaechi community in Enugu-South, thanked SSDO for the soap and enlightenment on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate them for enlightening me on COVID-19, presenting tablets of soap to me and their caring way of teaching me and my grandson on how to wash our hands properly,’’ Anikwe said. (NAN)

