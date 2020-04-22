An NGO, Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPF) on Wednesday donated hand sanitisers and face masks to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in Kaduna to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 280 of both hand sanitizers and local face masks were distributed to both groups.

GPF‘s Country Director, Rev. Jonh Hayab, said the donation was to show appreciation for the sacrifices being made by the NSCDC operatives and other security agencies towards enforcing restrictions of movement to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Hayab said: “We are one family under one God; we must also contribute our quota, apart from our enlightenment programme against COVID- 19.

“As directed by the Presidential Task Force and National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), it is important that everyone should use face mask when going out to protect against contacting the deadly virus.’’

He advised that the items should be given to operational staffs that are out to protect lives and the spread of COVID- 19.

“Our organisation will continue to pray and support the good work you are doing to see that the pandemic is over.”

The Northern coordinator of the NGO, Sheik Haliru Maraya said the donation of the materials was to show appreciation for the good job being done by journalists and the NSCDC in protecting lives.

The NSCDC Commandant of Kaduna State, Mr Babangida Dutsinma thanked the NGO for the noble gesture.

According to Dutsinma, this is the first organisation that has appreciated the command’s commitment in protecting lives since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He assured the donor that NSCDC would continue to enforce the restrictions of movement and social distancing order.

Also, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Adamu Yusuf, thanked the NGO for appreciating the efforts of journalists in reporting issues concerning COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

