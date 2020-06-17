THE Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has appealed to Nasarawa Government to include them in activities geared toward containing the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The appeal is part of a communiqué read by Theresa Ajige, the Chairperson of the Communiqué Committee of the forum on Wednesday in Lafia.

The meeting comprised heads of NGOs in the state. Ajige, who is also the Secretary of Every Girl Initiative, said that the appeal was part of the resolution reached at the end of the meeting of the forum in Lafia.

According to the chairperson, the forum evaluated the activities and responses of NGOs and the state government since coronavirus was reported in the state.

She acknowledged that the government had carried out interventions in the areas of sensitisation and distributed palliatives to citizens.

She noted that the NGOs on their part had carried out sensitisation and distributed palliatives to over 15,000 households across the 13 local government

areas of the state.

She, however, urged the state government to involve NGOs in their activities, noting that the organisations were doing a lot toward

complementing efforts to contain the virus.

She urged government and security agencies to intensity enforcement of the use of face mask, observance of physical distancing and other guidelines.

The chairperson of the communiqué committee also appealed to the government to ensure the supply of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline health workers battling the virus. (NAN)

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 15:19 GMT |

