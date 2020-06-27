The Niger-Delta University (NDU), Amasoma, Bayelsa, has donated health items worth millions of Naira to the state government as its own contribution to the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 400 customised face masks, 200 units of hand sanitiser and health kits containing germicide, disinfectant, liquid soap and bleach as well as 400 packs of table water.

The institution’s management, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr Matthew Seiyefa, presented the items to the Gov. Douye Diri, on Saturday in Yenagoa.

While receiving the items, Diri, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Peter Akpe, commended the state’s premier university for contributing its quota to the fight against COVID-19.

The governor, who said that his administration was committed to mitigating the spread of the pandemic in the state, called for collective efforts of the people of the state.

“We must take the issue of our health more seriously and adhere strictly to all the safety protocols against coronavirus,” the governor advised.

Speaking earlier, Seiyefa commended the governor and his administration’s efforts in curtailing the spread of the novel virus in the state.

“The university, as critical stakeholders in the development of the state, decided to identify with the government in the ongoing fight against the virus

“The items that we have presented are our first phase of home-grown health kits against the disease,” he stated. (NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 19:12 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)