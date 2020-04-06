COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed eight new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Five of the cases are in Lagos State, two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and one in Kaduna State, according to the NCDC.

It brings to 232, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The NCDC made the disclosure through its verified Twitter account.

It said that as at 09:30p.m. on Sunday, there were 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It said that 33 patients had been discharged, while five deaths had been recorded.

The NCDC said that the number of confirmed cases were 120 in Lagos, 47 in Abuja, nine in Oyo State, 20 in Osun, four in Ogun and five in Kaduna.

It said that Enugu had two cases, Akwa Ibom, five; Edo, nine; Bauchi, six; Ekiti, two, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo states had one case, each.

Meanwhile, the centre has said that it has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of its responses to COVID-19.

“We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We may not immediately know who is infected with COVID-19.

“Keeping social distance by staying two metres away from people, especially someone coughing or sneezing, can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it said. (NAN)

