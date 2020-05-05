THE spokesman of Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards, Prof. Tobe Enebe, on Tuesday pleaded with Nigerians in the diaspora to complement the government’s efforts in providing palliatives to citizens.

Enebe, who is also a medical practitioner at Royal Infirmary Hospital in the UK, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that he had joined forces with the Chief Executive Officer of Vicsonjoy Foundation, Sir Victor Enebe, to reach out and support less-privileged people affected adversely by the COVID- 19 lockdown.

“We are supporting less-privileged people in the community by giving out cash and food to people in rural areas.

“This is aimed at helping people affected by the lockdown as governments have not been able to do enough to reach vulnerable men and women in all our communities.

“I implore all well-meaning Nigerians in diaspora and at home to donate to their various communities and together we can make Nigeria great again.

“Most of the people in rural areas are yet to receive money or food during the lockdown, in spite of of government’s efforts to ensure the palliatives reached all nooks and crannies of the country.

“I have decided to partner with Vicsonjoy Foundation, a charity organisation dedicated to humanity to bring joy to the less-privileged in our communities by supporting them with food and other basic necessities.”

He advised Nigerians to stay safe and take precautions as lifting the lockdown would not give them immunity from coronavirus. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 16:29 GMT |

