A nursing group, the “Plateau Female Nurses in Politics”, on Sunday donated food items and toiletries to the House of Recap, an orphanage in Jos to cushion the hardship of COVID-19 lockdown.

Presenting the donation, the Coordinator of the group, Mrs Florence Ishaku, said the gesture was to help the vulnerable people with palliative during the lockdown.

Ishaku said the gesture was also part of the group’s activities to mark Mother’s Day and the annual International Nurses Week which started from May 6 to May 12.

“We came together as a group to contribute to meet the specific needs of persons, and being mothers, also to mark mother’s day for the vulnerable and displaced persons in the society,’’ the coordinator said.

She urged other associations to reach out to orphanages who are in dire need of assistance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do not need to have millions to help the needy,’’ she said.

She urged her colleagues in the nursing profession to continue to discharge their duties diligently

Ishaku also advised that nurses should use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) when they are duty attending to patients.

She said the week tagged “Nursing the world to health” was a clarion call for them to continue to discharge their duties diligently as their contributions toward combating COVID-19.

“We have the challenge of inadequate PPEs in the state for our protection.

“But I urged my colleagues to inform their various management of the situation in order to address it.

“Safety is required for us to serve humanity,’’ she said.

In her response, one of the matrons of the orphanage, Mrs Sarah Peters, appreciated the nurses for their donation, saying it would positively touch the lives of the 156 children in the home.

Peters said that although the orphanage has challenges of feeding the children, they were adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures, especially personal and respiratory hygiene.

The group donated bags of rice, beans, garri (cassava flake), clothing and toiletries to the orphanage. (NAN)

– May 10, 2020 @ 20:35 GMT |

