The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday donated hand sanitisers and face masks to the Sokoto State Government in support of the fight against the COVID-19.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Philip Enaberue, said the gesture was part of the efforts of the NYSC to contribute its own quota to the fight against the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were delivered to the Sokoto State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19.

“ We are donating hand sanitisers and face masks to Sokoto State Government in support of its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

” These items were produced by our corps members through the state NYSC Scheme Entrepreneurial Acquisition Centre,” Enaberue said.

He added that a specialised water flowing instrument for hand washing designed and fabricated by serving corps members would soon be launched within the next three days.

The Coordinator reiterated the commitment of the NYSC scheme in supporting whatever would help in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and Sokoto State.

Responding, Dr Ali Inname, the Chairman of Sokoto Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, thanked the NYSC scheme for the gesture.

Inname said that the items donated would go a long way in assisting in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

”These items would be useful to the health workers, market women and others. The NYSC scheme’s contribution is commendable, ” Inname said. (NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

