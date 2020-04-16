The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers has donated homemade kits to the State Government as part of efforts to prevent the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the presentation on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, it acknowledged corps members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for their magnanimity in partnering with NYSC in supporting the government and ingenuity to produce sanitisers, liquid soaps and face-masks.

“I thought that all corp members had returned home, I’m happy that some of you are still around to support the government overcome the pandemic.

“I must state that the gifts will greatly assist the government in its preventive measures against COVID-19,” a statement by Miss Juliet Nasi, Media Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government said.

The statement urged the management of the NYSC and the general public to continue to abide by the approved safety measures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government to enable Nigeria overcome the pandemic quickly.

It quoted the NYSC Coordinator in Rivers, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, as saying that “the preventive kits are produced by corps members under the SAED programme.

“The NYSC is determined to continue in its support to enable the country overcome the COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

“I can recall that the NYSC orientation camp was abruptly called off in support to government’s efforts,” it added.

The statement disclosed that hand sanitisers, face masks and liquid soaps were presented to the Rivers government.

It said that the Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim and Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol and LGA Chairmen were present during the presentation. (NAN)

– Apr. 16, 2020 @ 9:39 GMT |

