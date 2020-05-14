SENATOR Tolu Odebiyi, representing Ogun-West in the National Assembly, on Thursday donated food items to 2500 households in the area to cushion the effects of Corona virus pandemic on his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the 2,500 households in five council areas of Ogun West Senatorial District received a package containing 10kg rice, 10kg gari and a cartoon of nooddles.

Distributing the food items, Sen. Odebiyi said that the gesture was aimed at complimenting efforts of the state government at cushioning effects of COVID-19 lockdown on the people.

“Having observed the trend as regards the COVID-19 and the possibility of its undeterminable spread in the country, the provision of sustained support in form of packaged food items will go a long way in bringing succor to the attendant challenges of the sit-at-home order,” he said.

Odebiyi commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun and his team for their support and swift interventions to contain COVID-19 in the state.

He urged his constituents to continue to observe social distancing and other measures put in place by the state government to check the spread of the pandemic.

Odebiyi prayed for God’s intervention and protection of everyone throughout the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

NAN

May 14, 2020

