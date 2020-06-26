DELTA Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith have proceeded on self-isolation for 14 days after their daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

The Governor made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Friday. Okowa tweeted: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19.

“Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days”.

The Nation had reported two members of the Delta Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the virus last weekend.

They are receiving treatment at isolation in the state according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika. – The Nation

