THE Ondo House of Assembly has appealed to wealthy indigenes of the state to assist People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) to cushion the effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic.

Mrs Favour Tomomewo, Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, made the call during the committee’s oversight visit to the Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, on Wednesday in Akure.

Tomowemo noted that there was a need to support and empower the PLWDs in order to ameliorate their plight.

” On behalf of other committee members and the state house of assembly, I want to appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians, especially Ondo state indigenes to show support for all persons living with disabilities in the state.

” Looking at these people living with disabilities, they have a lot of restrictions to cater for their needs.

“Please, let us support them, empower them with our resources,” she urged.

She asked the PLWDs to observe all COVID-19 preventive guidelines in order not to pose more danger to themselves.

The committee chairman urged the agency’s management to often liaise with lawmakers in their respective constituencies so as to be considered in their programmes and events.

She stressed the need for the agency to indulge technology-based innovation in order to be in tune with the global standard.

Tomowemo added that the agency should create policies and ideas that would enhance the welfare and well-being of the PLWDs.

The committee chairman explained that the oversight visit was aimed at helping the agency to achieve its goals.

Mr Taofik Mohammed, a member of the committee, noted that the state assembly would not relent in addressing the agency’s needs considering its special attention to the welfare of PLWD in the state.

Similarly, Mr Samuel Edamisan, another committee member, lauded the agency’s management for its diligence and efforts, saying that the committee would support the agency to make it better for humanity purposes.

Earlier, Mr Sanmi Alegbeleye, the Chairman of the agency, thanked the committee for the visit despite the COVID -19 effects in the society.

Alegbeleye appealed to the committee to fast-track the approval by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for the employment at least 30 persons living with disabilities into the state civil service.

He said that the governor had approved the said employment in 2018, but the beneficiaries were yet to receive their letters of employment.

“We don’t know the cause of the delay despite the governor’s approval of 30 persons. Please, help us because the governor has said it on several occasions.

” Also, we are yet to receive the 18-seater bus approved by the governor for conveying the disabled to events and programmes.

” These people travel a lot but we have not seen the light,” he stated.

Alegbeleye appealed to the state government to remember the disabled in its COVID-19 palliative programme, saying that the over 7,000 persons with disabilities in the state were yearning for help. (NAN)

– Jun. 3, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)