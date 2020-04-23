The Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has donated millions of Naira to South-West states, Kwara and Kogi states to combat the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

The South-West states iclude Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

The Global Convener of the union, who is also the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, made the disclosure on Wednesday Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the OPU is a non-governmental, non-religious organisation established to foster unity among the Yoruba race.

The organisation is also to provide a formidable platform for all Yoruba sons and daughters in the Diaspora for the purpose of working for the common interest of the people.

Adams explained that the fund was directly deposited into each state’s COVID-19 committees’ account.

He said the financial intervention followed OPU members’ resolution at the end of the Ekiti World Congress in January, which resolved that there should be regular support from Yoruba sons and daughters in foreign countries whenever the need arose.

Adams, who did not disclose the amounts to the states, noted that the donation was to be given to those that were directly affected by the pandemic for their drugs, treatment and food.

‘’It is very important that all of us, as an international group, help the less-privileged and remember millions of our people.

“These people are staying at home at this moment because of Coronavirus, and most especially those that are sick due to the virus.

“As at the time of this report, Lagos has recorded 376 cases, FCT 88 infections, Kano has recorded 36, Osun has 20, Oyo has 16, Edo has 15, Ogun has 12, Kwara has 9, Katsina, 12.

“Bauchi has seven, Kaduna, six, Akwa Ibom nine. Delta state now has four, Ekiti has three, Ondo has three Enugu has two, Rivers two, Niger state has two, Benue one, Anambra one and Jigawa has two cases,” Adams said in a statement.

The Chairman of OPU’s Covid-19 Fund Raising Committee, Mr Larry Aderoju, said helping the victims at this critical time was important as history would not forget those that had deemed it fit to help in whatever little way they could.

He added that the financial intervention had become urgent taken into consideration, the gradual spread and increase in the number of people that had contacted the disease in Nigeria and the South-West states in particular. (NAN)

