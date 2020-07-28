COVID-19: Ortom’s wife tests negative

EUNICE Ortom, the wife of the Governor of Benue State, has recovered from COVID-19 after spending 14 days in isolation. She said after a series of evaluations, she has been confirmed to have fully recovered and certified negative for COVID 19.

In a statement that she personally signed on Tuesday, July 28, Mrs. Ortom said she had tested positive alongside her son and staff on July 3, and immediately went into isolation.

“I have been discharged from Isolation after treatment by medical experts. Am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and stay safe by observing the COVID-19 protocols such as Wearing of face masks, constant washing of hands with soap and running water as well as maintaining social distancing.”

