Osun government says one of the coronavirus patient in its isolation state has died, while four were discharged after testing negative twice to the virus, in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) protocol.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu,the State’s Commissioner For Health disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo.

Isamotu said the late COVID-19 patient, who was in her late 60s, died at Asubiaro Isolation Centre in Osogbo.

He said: “On a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo.

“We pray God grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss”.

The Commissioner said one of the discharged COVID-19 patient was the index case, who was taken to the isolation centre 38 days ago.

Isamotu said the index case who arrived from the United Kingdom before he was taken to isolation, tested negative twice to the virus.

He also said that three health workers, who initially tested positive for Coronavirus, were among those discharged after they tested negative twice.

Isamotu said the negative test results of the index case and those of the three health workers were received on Friday evening by the government from the NCDC accredited African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.

The Commissioner urged frontline health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when discharging their duties.

He also reiterated that only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the State were allowed to attend to suspected COVID-19 patients.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has so far recorded 34 cases of COVID-19 as confirmed by NCDC, 22 were now treated and discharged, while three have died. (NAN)

– May 2, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

