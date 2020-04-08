The 2019 Gubernatorial Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis on Wednesday began the second batch of distribution of money to the less privileged in the state.

The money was part of palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the masses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of the monetary palliatives which began on Monday, was done through various WhatsApp groups he belonged to.

Owolabi, a philanthropist who currently resides in the U.S., took to his WhatsApp group, urging each member to send in names and bank account numbers of 10 less privileged persons in their areas for payments.

In a group of about 200, each person provided accounts of 10 persons which the AD chieftain forwarded to his accountant for instant payments that were immediately confirmed by the various recipients.

The elated recipients who did not even know where the money originated from as the philanthropist refused to send in his name, were full of prayers for the donor for the kind gesture.

Speaking on the palliatives and why he refused to use his name for recipients to know, Salis said: “I did not do it for them to recognise me. I did it out of the genuine love and care I have for humanity.

“It is not only when we seek for votes that politicians should come to the rescue of citizens. Times are tough and hard. Whatever we give now will go a long way in helping the needy.

“All over the world, people of means are coming to the rescue of the less privileged and now is as good as ever.

“I did not do it for politics and do not know any of the recipients who are not members of the various WhatsApp platforms I belong to.

“I asked every member in a WhatsApp group I belong to, to send in 10 account numbers each, which were compiled and forwarded to my accountant in Nigeria with a directive to make immediate payments.

“I am happy that in my own little way, I put smiles on the faces of many in these hard times.”

He urged all well meaning Nigerians to donate palliatives that could cushion the hard times on the poor.

Born in Lagos on Jan. 1, 1963, Salis holds a B.SC., Accounting, from the Ahmadu Bello University; M.Sc., Accounting from the University of Lagos; LL.B., Law, University of Lagos; Barrister at Law (B.L.,) Council of Legal Education.

The AD Chieftain also holds professional qualifications such as FCA, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN (Fellow); Associate, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Others are American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA), New York State Bar 2002 USA and National Association of Security Dealers (NASD) Now FINRA.

He is a member, American Branch of International Law Association; Member, New York State and New York County Bar Associations; Member, United States Chamber of Commerce.

He is also Member, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); Member, Amnesty International; and Member, Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce.(NAN)

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 13:07 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)