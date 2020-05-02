Oyo State Government has approved 20 per cent downward tax review for gaming operators across the state.

According to a letter signed by Mr Jide Bolorunduro, Director General, Oyo State Gaming Board, and issued to the operators,

the tax review covered the months of March and April.

Bolorunduro stated that the move was to provide succor to gaming operators in the state in view of business hardship being suffered in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The letter entitled; “Review on Monthly Tax due to COVID-19 Pandemic in Oyo State,” reads in parts:

“Due to the prevailing market realities and the effect of the COVID -19 pandemic on gaming operations, the Board has been compelled to review all statutory levies payable by all operators in Oyo State

“A twenty percent (20%) downward review shall apply on monthly tax payable to the Oyo State Government treasury for the month of March and April would be reviewed subsequently.

“The downward review was done in response to the market realities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This tax relief is only valid for payments made on or before 15th May 2020.

“Please be informed that the above stated resolutions shall be subject to further review with special consideration to the global pandemic and general market realities.”

The Director General appealed to the operators to enforce social distance, among other hygiene protocols, as stipulated by the COVID-19 Task Force in the various business areas.

He further assured the operators that the state government would always do all within its power to ensure that their businesses prosper as a way of boosting the state economy. (NAN)

May 2, 2020

